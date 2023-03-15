Dar says Imran Khan has problems not only in his leg but brain too

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar said former premier Imran Khan has problems not only in his leg but in his brain too as he talked about dropping an atomic bomb on the country.

The finance minister addressed a press conference held here in Islamabad on Friday afternoon.

Talked to the media, Ishaq Dar said the country has not defaulted and will also not default in future as they were trying to strengthen the national economy.

criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s role as Prime Minister in the recent past, Ishaq Dar said Imran Khan is talking out of facts in his speeches despite the fact that he is responsible to bring the country to the brink of destruction.

The federal finance minister also claimed that these people [Imran Khan and his team] made a conspiracy to stop the sitting government’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and there is a record of how these people did it.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said Imran Khan left the fiscal deficit at 7.9 per cent while the financial deficit was 19.3 billion dollars in his regime.

He added that during Imran Khan’s tenure, the GDP growth came to 3.5 per cent while those who brought and protected Imran Khan are also admitting their mistake now.

The minister said Imran Khan even said that the country will break up.

Ishaq Dar accepted that last year [2022], food prices rose by 14.3 per cent while mismanagement also caused problems in the country.

Anyhow, he said his government need 16 billion dollars for flood victims as Pakistan is importing wheat, pulses and other things due to the flood.