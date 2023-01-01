CPWB rescues 522 Beggar children in Feb

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has taken as many as 522 beggar children in protective custody across the provincial capital city in February, on Friday.

Beggar children were taken into custody from Campus Bridge, Gulberg Main Market, Johar Town, Akbar Chowk, Bhatta Chowk, Defence, Barkat Market, Karim Block Market, Moon Market, MM Alam Road, and other areas.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed in a statement issued here on Friday, said rescue operations are being carried out on a daily basis by the bureau to eliminate child abuse.

The beggar, destitute, and neglected children taken into custody are being provided with food and other facilities, she added.

Sara Ahmad appealed to the masses to report against beggar children and beggar mafia on Child Helpline 1121.

The Chairperson Child Protection Bureau received the Global Collaborative Award in Italy for work to prevent child exploitation, which has been awarded to only 10 people worldwide.