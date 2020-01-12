Defending Champ Matloob Ahmed wins Bank Al Habib’s Golf Tournament 2020

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Matloob Ahmed wins Bank AL Habib’s Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament held today at Karachi Golf Club. He scored 276 gross 12 under and was awarded Rs. 707,250 as prize money.

National Golfer Muhammad Shabbir is the runner up with 282 gross under 6 and his share of the prize money was 452,640. M Munir followed him on third position with 284 under 4 and was paid Rs. 273,470.

The final round started early morning with very chilled weather and strong Siberian winds. Today 53 national golfers participated in final round of national professional category, 17 in senior professional category and 11 in junior for the championship.

In the senior professional category. Iftikhar Hussain of Rawalpindi Gymkhana Club holds first position with 146 gross +2. Tahir Nasim of Gymkhana Club followed him with 149 with five over. They bagged Rs. 150,000 and 93,540 respectively.

Young professional category’s winner Muhammad Saqib 147 gross 3 over was paid prize money of Rs. 45,000. Akash Bashir is the runner up with 151 gross +7 and his prize money was 25,300.

Muhammad Abid is the leader in KGC Professionals category and his prize money was Rs. 86,930.

In the KGC Senior Professional Category Saleem Inayat with 153 and 9 over stood leader with prize money of Rs. 23,750. In the KGC Caddies category, Muhammad Javed scored 157 and 13 over to win first position and the prize money of Rs. 90,250.

Country’s top five national golfers M. Shabbir, Matloob Ahmed, Muhammad Munir, M. Tariq and M. Nazir, were paid Rs. 100,000 each as appearance money. Similarly Rs. 150,000 as appearance money were equally distributed among three top golfers Muhammad Akram, Raja Iftikhar and Tahir Nasim in the senior professional category.

Commander Karachi Pakistan Navy- Zahid Ilyas HI(MI) Sitara Basalat graced the occasion as Chief Guest. He appreciated Bank AL Habib’s role in promoting Golf and supporting Golfers in Pakistan. Bank AL Habib’s Managing Director- Abbas D. Habib congratulated the winners and thanked all those who participated.