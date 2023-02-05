Dell reportedly to slash about 6,650 jobs

(Reuters): The United States technology giant Dell Technologies is reportedly set to slash about 6,650 jobs, or about 5% of its global workforce, hurt by falling demand for its personal computers, a report said Monday.

The company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future,” co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees, the Bloomberg News said.

The previous cost-cutting measures, including a pause on hiring and limits on travel, are no longer enough, Clarke said in the memo.

The department reorganizations and job cuts are an opportunity to drive efficiency; a company spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

Dell did not immediately respond to a Reuters email for comment.

Companies from Microsoft Corp. to Amazon.com Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have cut thousands of jobs recently to help ride out a demand downturn as consumer and corporate spending shrinks due to high inflation and rising interest rates.

Layoffs in the U.S. hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed Thursday.