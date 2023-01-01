UNAMA, UNESCO to cooperate with technical and vocational education

KABUL (Agencies): The head of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA), Mawlavi Ghulam Haidar Shahmat met with the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and the Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and the director of UNESCO in Kabul.

During the meeting, officials of TVETA participated who attended the meeting discussed the efforts and activities of the authority and said that the services of the institute helped to reduce poverty and improve the domestic economy.

Ms. Roza Otunbayeva, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA during the meeting assured of the organization’s support to TVETA.

On her part, Ms. Patricia Mcphillips, director of UNSECO in Kabul talked about the activities of the organization and emphasized signing an agreement and creating a joint working group between the two institutions.

Meanwhile, Mawlavi Ghulam Saeed Ehsas, deputy head of TVETA talked about the education and work of women and said that problem in the women’s education area would be resolved shortly and hoped that education would not be affected by politics.