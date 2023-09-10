Desecration of Holy Quran not to be accepted

ISLAMABAD (INP): Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, reiterating the government’s stance on blasphemy and hate speech, emphasized that the desecration of the Holy Quran and religious figures will not be accepted at all.

During meeting with former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, he announced proactive measures to curb blasphemous content on social media platforms.

Aneeq also highlighted the gravity of attacks on religious scholars, stating that investigations had led authorities closer to identifying the perpetrators, whose names would soon be revealed to the public.

He underlined the ongoing efforts to address the nation’s issues, expressing gratitude for the support and cooperation of religious scholars. He encouraged religious scholars to keep the public optimistic, stressing the government’s responsibility to resolve their concerns.

Talking about surge in inflation, the minister acknowledged its impact but assured that progress was being made stating, “Our direction is right, and we are moving forward.” Furthermore, he discussed the need to amend laws governing social media content to prevent the spread of blasphemy. Proposals for stricter social media regulation had been suggested, he added.

Mufti Muneeb-ur Rehman said the blasphemy law had been passed by the Parliament and awaiting for the President’s signature. He emphasized the importance of the law’s enactment, similar to the Official Secrets Act, which became law without the President’s signature.

In addition to his visit to Karachi, the minister also visited Jamia Rasheedia and engaged in interfaith dialogue with scholars, fostering mutual understanding and harmony among various religious communities.