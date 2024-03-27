DG info stresses on importance of AI

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Director General (DG) Information Government of Sindh Muhammad Salim Khan stressed on importance of Artificial Intelligence in public Relations, on Wednesday. This he said while addressing a meeting regarding social media and added that officers would be trained on artificial Intelligence usage in public offices for good governance.

Member Provincial Assembly Samita Syed , Director Admin and accounts Muhammad Yousaf, Director Social Media Faisal Farooqi along with others were present at the meeting.

DG added that social media is became tool for dissemination of information in the global village. He added that officers would be equip with Artficial Intelligence to ensure dissemination of authentic information.