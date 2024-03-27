Khalid Maqbool emphasizes global standards, technology in NAVTTC visit

F.P. Report

Karachi: Hon’ble Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training visited NAVTTC Regional office in karachi today. Talking to the media on this occasion, He thanked media for their participation in educational and developmental activities other than conventional politics.

While speaking at the event, Minister said we were lucky to have significant number of youth in our country. He emphasized that NAVTTC could provide trainings to this generation according to the global standards and youth must be trained in a manner that global village demands could meet. In his speech, Mr. Khalid stressed on the need of technology in current era to prospect in every sector.

He further adviced that progressive education was important to combat ill-education and illiteracy at the same time. He hoped that we will facilitate knowledgeable education to the masses.

While sharing his thoughts, he projected towards ‘brain train’ formula against ‘brain drain’ through these programmes, so that students when go to abroad can contribute significantly to the country’s remittances.

Further, Education Miniter pressured on the fact that to promote equality among citizens in all aspects in our societies, we had to make the prior settlements and this could be done through proper literacy system. During his visit, Minister went to different sections of the institution and was briefed from the authorities on the functioning and performance about NAVTTC programmes.