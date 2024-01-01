Didn’t de-notify Bajwa despite ‘betrayal’: PTI founder

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday asserted that he did not de-notify former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa despite his actions ‘felt like a betrayal’.

“Although General Bajwa’s actions felt like a betrayal, we [the then PTI government] refrained from convening a committee to confront him,” the deposed prime minister said while speaking to journalists in an informal conversation during the hearing of the Toshakhana reference in Adiala jail.

During the conversation, PTI founder Imran Khan once again called for negotiations for the betterment of the country. “It’s for the betterment of Pakistan, so convince me for negotiations,” he said. “If I could meet Gen Qamar Bajwa twice following removal of our government, then I can meet anyone. Right now, it is not about me, but is about Pakistan,” the former prime minister told reporters.

PTI founder Imran Khan said that he could have de-notified General Bajwa despite his “betrayal”, however, he chose not to as he did not want to confront the Pakistan army. On the Toshakhana reference, the former prime minister said that he and his wife Bushra Bibi were convicted in the reference by claiming that the value of the jewellery set was Rs3 billion while the real value was Rs18 million. In this regard, he said that he would file a case against the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the prosecution witness Inam Shah.

PTI denounce lodging of FIRs against party leaders: President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Balochistan, Dawood Shah Kakar and General Secretary, Jahangir Rind on Saturday, while condemning lodging FIR against party’s provincial leadership and workers over staging a peaceful demonstration for the release of PTI’s founding Chairman, Imran Khan, have said that such tactics could neither alter the ideology of PTI nor could demoralise leadership and workers of the party.

In a statement they said, “We are and will forever remain the players of captain”, adding, “Our courage is high and our struggle will continue till the destination is achieved.”

They said peaceful protest was the right of every citizen and political parties of the country, adding that PTI took out rally and staged a demonstration for the release of founding Chairman of PTI Imran Khan in accordance with the law and constitution. They said in past, illegitimate and fabricated FIRs had been lodged against office bearers and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, adding that voice would be raised for people’s rights and for the release of the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the PTI has demanded the authorities to conduct a medical examination of Bushra Bibi, wife of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, from Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The demand came two days after a medical report – released by Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (Pims) – found no evidence of any poisonous substance being given to Bushra Bibi at the Bani Gala sub-jail.