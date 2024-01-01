Yousaf, Razzaq likely to be national team’s head coaches

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint local coaches for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand.

Sources within the PCB revealed that Muhammad Yousaf is being considered for the role of head coach for the national team.

Muhammad Yousaf, a former captain, currently serves as the head coach of the national under-19 and under-10 teams.

His extensive experience both as a player and a coach makes him a strong contender for the coveted position.

In addition, the sources hinted at the possibility of Abdul Razzaq being appointed as the bowling coach for the national team.

The PCB is also contemplating appointing South Africa’s former batman Gary Kirsten as the head coach for the white ball (ODI and T20I) and Australia’s former fast bowler Jason Gillespie as the head coach for the red ball (Test).

According to sources, the PCB had issued an advertisement for the appointment of coaches. It sought applications till April 15.

Sources said the PCB would announce the appointment of both the coaches after completion of the formalities.

After completing formalities by April 15, the PCB would make a formal announcement.

On the other hand, a search for the assistant coach of the Pakistan cricket team has also been started for which the cricket board has given an advertisement.

The aspirants can submit applications till April 20.

The assistant coach will assist the coaches with red and white balls.