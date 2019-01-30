Disqualification case: IHC to hear PTI’s petition against Zardari tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari on tomorrow (Thursday).

According to details, the IHC registrar has allotted a number on Wednesday to the petition which will be fixed before a bench for hearing tomorrow.

During the last hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minhallah removed objections on the petition raised by the registrar. He observed the petitioner should have approached the election commission instead. “Why do you bring political cases to the courts. A number of other cases are already pending here.”

In its remarks, the IHC also remarked that it would hear the petitions judicially. The court ordered the registrar office to fix both the pleas for hearing.

Zardari, the Election Commission of Pakistan and the National Assembly secretary were named respondents in the case.

The application pleaded the court to disqualify Zardari from holding membership of the National Assembly for not being Sadiq and Amin under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had returned a petition filed by PTI leaders seeking disqualification of Zardari for concealing his assets.

Couple of weeks ago, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman had withdrawn his plea from the election commission, stating he had garnered key evidence against Zaradri which would be furnished before the top court.

The PTI member had moved the petition in the ECP accusing Zardari of concealing his assets. He had alleged that the PPP leader owned an apartment in Belaire Condominiums located at 524 East 72nd Street in New York but failed to disclose it in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.