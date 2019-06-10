Dollar climbs to Rs150.75 against rupee in interbank market

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The US dollar continues to climbs against the rupee and now on Monday (today) the greenback increased by Rs2.15 in the interbank market.

According to details, the fluctuations in the US dollar against the rupee continued the beginning of the day in the market.

After the increase, the price of dollar reached Rs150.75, whereas, in the interbank buying of dollar became Rs150.50.

Last month, the rupee registered record lows against the US dollar following the announcement of a $6 billion bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund foreseeing a “market-determined rate” for the Pakistani currency.