PM Khan’s address was merely advertisement of amnesty scheme: Sherry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation was only advertisement of the amnesty scheme, on Monday.

According to details, Rehman statements came after the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the nation, she said that the premier had addressed the same issue a few days back, and the government should answer that what was the need to discuss the amnesty scheme again after two weeks.

She further added that PM Khan should come to the Parliament if he wants to address the nation and adding that prime minister is addressing the nation on television while the assembly session is ongoing.

PPP leader questioned that how can people trust this scheme when even the Parliament has not been taken into confidence and adding that the nation was waiting for a government policy, but Imran Khan’s speech had only allegations in it.

She blamed that “the economy is being run to benefit a few people. The names of those persons should be announced who are taking advantage from the scheme and the prime minister should let it be known that how much relief will be given to the people in the upcoming budget.”