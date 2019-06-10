Budget 2019-20: NA session to begin today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will start its 11th session today (Monday) in the Parliament House.

According to details, President Arif Alvi has summoned the 11th session of the lower house of Parliament today 4:00 pm.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-InsaF-led federal government will present its first federal budget for upcoming fiscal year 2019-20 in the NA session on June 11.

The budget will likely envisage taxation measures, elimination of tax exemptions, curtailment of special treatments, fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures; boosting exports besides providing relief to the masses, promoting investment for job creation and people friendly policies for the socio economic prosperity of the country.

Main focus in the budget would be on fiscal consolidation and revenue mobilization while the government is likely to enhance allocations for social safety for providing maximum relief to the vulnerable segment of society.