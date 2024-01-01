Drills between Army, RSLF conducted

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army and the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) conducted joint military exercises at the Muzaffar Garh Field Firing Ranges (MFFR) under the Multan Corps’ auspices. The objective of these joint military exercises between both countries was to enhance their military capabilities and exchange expertise.

The participation of Pakistani and Saudi forces was marked by high enthusiasm, training sessions, and exceptional dedication. During these joint exercises, the determination and professional skills of the personnel were showcased. Various practical wisdom and drills were conducted, including Combined Battle PT, Small Scale Operations, Room Clearance, Close Marksman Ship, Firing, and Rappelling.