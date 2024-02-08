ECP allots symbol ‘lantern’ to ANP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted an election symbol to Awami National Party (ANP) – a political party contesting in the upcoming general election 2024 in Pakistan.

According to the details, the ECP allotted an election symbol, lantern, to ANP for contesting in the general election scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted an extension for the inter-party election for ANP, extending it until May 10, after imposing a fine of Rs 20,000. It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP issued a notice to the president of ANP, Asfandyar Wali Khan while penalizing 13 other parties and delisting them for not holding inter-party elections.