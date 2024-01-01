Five soldiers embraced Shahadat

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: During an operation conducted by the security forces in general area Buleda, Kech District, terrorists exploded an Improvised Explosive Device on a security forces’ vehicle, which was followed by an intense fire exchange.

Own troops immediately responded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell. However, during the operation, five brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, sacrificed their lives and embraced Shahadat.

The Shuhada include; Sepoy Tipu Razzaq (age: 23 years, resident of District Sahiwal), Sepoy Sunny Shaukat (age: 24 years, resident of District Karachi), Sepoy Shafi Ullah (age: 23 years, resident of District Lasbela), Lance Naik Tariq Ali (age: 25 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Muhammad Tariq Khan (age: 25 years, resident of District Mianwali). Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, Four terrorists were sent to hell by security forces in two seperate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan district. During the conduct of operation, after an intense exchange of fire, HVT Terrorist Comd Tabassum @ Qadarman along with Terrorist Sajid @Sarkandi, were sent to hell by the security forces. In another joint operation conducted by the security forces and Police in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district, two more terrorists were sent to hell.