ECP emphasizes posting, transfers of officers, officials

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Mr. Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday chaired two important meetings with Chief Secretaries and Inspector General (IGs) of Sindh and Balochistan regarding upcoming general elections held at EC Secretariat Islamabad.

The members of the Election Commission, Secretary ECP, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh and Balochistan, and other senior officers of ECP also attended the meetings.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary and IG Sindh briefed the Election Commission on preparations for the upcoming general elections and assured full cooperation. The Election Commission emphasized on the Chief Secretary and IG Sindh that conducting transparent and impartial elections are fundamental responsibility of ECP. In this regard, the first step is the transfer and posting of all officers and officials who are important in the perspective of impartial elections.

The Election Commission has issued directives in this regard, because transfer/posting is the first step towards transparency. After that, there will be appointments of District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, and Monitoring Teams will be made. Commission have very limited time, the Election Commission expressed its concern and issued directives for the prompt submission of proposals for transfers/postings so that remaining steps for the elections can be taken as soon as possible. Election Commission assured full support and cooperation to Chief Secretary and IG Sindh.

In the second meeting, the Chief Secretary, IG Balochistan, and Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan briefed the Election Commission on preparations for the upcoming elections. The Chief Secretary informed that recommendations for postings/transfers of different officers, Deputy Commissioners, and Additional Deputy Commissioners have been sent to the Election Commission. This recommendation highlights officers’ performance and merit, and other postings/transfers will also be conducted in accordance with the Election Commission’s directives.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary Balochistan informed that the maintenance of flood-affected polling station buildings has been ensured. The IG Balochistan briefed the Election Commission on the security situation in the province.