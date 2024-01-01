ECP restores Awn Chaudhry’s victory notification from NA-128

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has resorted the victory notification of Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Awn Chaudhry from National Assembly constituency NA-128.

A per ECP, IPP’s Awn Chaudhry is the victorious candidate from NA-128. While Muhammad Arqam Kahn’s victory notification from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-68 Gujranwala has been suspended.

IPP’s Awn Chaudhry won the National Assembly seat with 172,576 votes while Barrister Salman Akram Raja faced defeat with 159,024 votes in the constituency.

A day before, on Feb 22, ECP discarded the Salman Akram’s Raja plea against NA-128 result.

Earlier, PTI-backed independent candidate Salman Akram Raja challenged the victory notification of his opponent Awn Chaudhry in Lahore High Court (LHC) on ground of rigging.

LHC ordered to halt the result notification as per Form-47 in the NA-128 constituency on Feb 9, a day after polls day.