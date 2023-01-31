ECP restores Shujaat as PML-Q President

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday restored Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the President of Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q).

ECP announced its verdict in a petition filed by the Shujaat Hussain, amid an ongoing tussle with his cousin Parvez Elahi over party leadership. The commission declared the dismissal of Chaudhry Shujaat, being contradictory to the party’s constitution.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, in its reserved verdict rejected the PML-Q Central Working Committee’s decision to remove Shujaat Hussain from the party presidency. The petition was filed by the former premier in July last amid an ongoing tussle with his cousin Pervaiz Elahi over the party leadership.

Accepting Shujaat Hussain’s plea against his removal, the ECP also declared the PML-Q intra-party elections as illegal. The PML-Q got divided into two groups over the issue of joining hands with the PTI and PML-N. Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi joined hands with Imran Khan while Chaudhry Shujjat, his son Ch Salik and former Federal minister in the PTI government supported the PML-N.

The election body also declared PMLQ’s issued election schedule null and void. Earlier on January 26, the general council meeting of PML-Q’s splinter group decided to remove Shujaat as party president. Following the removal, the party council appointed Wajahat Hussain as the new president. However, ECP’s decision in favor of Chaudhry Shujaat has given a major blow to Wajahat Hussain and Elahi.

Fascist mindset trying to remove Shujaat as PML-Q President defeated: Marriyum: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday the fascist mindset that planned to remove Chaudhry Shujaat as the PML- Q President was defeated.

In a tweet, she congratulated PML- Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and said the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan was a message that the decisions would be made in the light of the Constitution and the law, not in darkness. The fascism of burning, demolishing, killing, picking up and throwing away was not imposed in the country now, she said. Now everything will be done according to the constitution and law.