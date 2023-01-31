KP CM visits Police Lines, reviews losses, rescue work

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday paid a visit to Police Lines Peshawar where he inspected the place where a blast took place the other day, and reviewed losses caused by the deadly blast and rescue activities being carried out.

Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash, IGP Muazzam Jah Ansari, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion. The chief minister was briefed in details about losses by the Inspector General Police. The Caretaker Chief Minister offered Fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs of the incident.

Addressing the Police personnel on the occasion, the chief minister said that the caretaker provincial government stood by the victims of the brutal incident and will not leave them alone at this testing time. Every possible support and assistance would be extended to the bereaved families of martyred and injured. He added that the incident has left the whole nation gloomy and grieved. However, he said that such inhumane attempts cannot shatter the resolve of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

“The KP police has faced the tough time bravely in the past and is capable of dealing with any untoward situation in the future”, he remarked. Meanwhile, talking to media persons, the Caretaker Chief Minister said that when the blast took place the other day, he was busy in meeting with the Prime minister of Pakistan to discuss the law and order situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with him. He said that the caretaker government will take pragmatic steps to equip the police with the latest arms and weapons on priority basis.

Muhammad Azam Khan made it clear that the incident was in no way linked with the general elections in the province adding that unfortunately the province has been faced with such incidents in the past too. People should stay satisfied; the situation would return to normal, he remarked. He maintained that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism; their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

He said that the heirs of the martyrs and injured would be provided with all possible support adding that a summary with regard to provision of compensation packages is ready. Nothing can replace the precious human life; however the government will not let them alone and will go all out to share this testing time, he concluded.