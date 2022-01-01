ECP sets up 1,039 polling stations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 1,039 polling stations in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to facilitate voters and to ensure better turnout on the polling day.

According to ECP, as many as 3,088 polling booths have also been established for local government elections scheduled to be held on December 31, 2022.

The Election Commission has already appointed 15 Monitoring Officers (MOs) headed by one District Monitoring Officer (DMO) to ensure a close vigil on the canvassing of all candidates, and to take necessary action against the violators.

The monitoring teams have so far removed various prohibited-sized posters and banners from Union Councils 36,37, 41,42,47,48 and 130. Over one million (1,000,155) registered voters including 0.5 million (526,138) male and more than 0.4 million (474,017) female balloters will use their right to franchise in the ensuing local government elections being held in the federal capital.(APP)