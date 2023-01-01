ECP turns down govt’s request

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday turned down Punjab interim government’s request for delaying by-election in the NA-193 Rajanpur, slated to be held on Sunday.

In a statement, the ECP stated that a control room had been established at the ECP secretariat to monitor the election. “The control room will be responsible for addressing the complaints regarding the polling”, the ECP added. Punjab’s home department had approached the ECP to postpone Rajanpur by-poll citing security reasons.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had nominated Mohsin Leghari for contesting by-polls on Rajanpur’s NA-193 after the PTI chief Imran withdrew his nomination papers on account of fears of disqualification in the Tyrian White case. (INP)