ECP uploads poll results data on website

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Nearly a month after February 8 general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday finally uploaded Form 45s and other forms containing data of poll results on its website.

According to details, the electoral watchdog uploaded Form 45s, Form 46s, Form 48s and Form 49s – containing data of results of the general elections.

Form 45 is the ‘Result of the Count’ showing the number of valid votes for each contesting candidate and ballot papers excluded from the count.

A number of political parties, including PTI-backed independent candidates, had cried foul that the results in multiple constituencies were not based on Form 45s and that rigging have possibly taken place.

Form 46, which is an account of the ballot papers, and the Provisional Consolidated Statement of Results form (Form 47) have also been uploaded to the ECP site.

Form 48, the Consolidated Statement of Results of the Count, and Form 49, the Final Consolidated Result form, are available on the website as well.

Elections 2024

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the Pakistan general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

According to the results announced so far, PTI-backed independent candidates have managed to win 92 seats. PML-N is in the second position with 79 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats.

The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, and PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.

Initially, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto was eyeing the slot of the prime minister but later pull out himself of the race. He had unequivocally announced that his father, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, should be given the coveted slot of the country’s president.

Although the PML-N candidate for PM slot was Nawaz Sharif, the party later changed its mind. It later nominated its president and Nawaz’s younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, for the premier’s position to lead a new alliance.