Nora Fatehi stuns fans in fresh clicks

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi, who has no doubt become a household name in the Bollywood industry due to her unwavering commitment, continues to dazzle her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the “Dance Meri Rani” star dropped a set of new snaps in which she is seen putting on red attire.

Instead of using a lengthy description for the post, she had merely opted for elegant red rose emojis.

Fans started to praise the starlet by using plenty of emoticons and writing statements. One of the users dropped a set of fiery emoticons to compliment the diva.

Due to her commitment to her profession, the Moroccan diva is inch closer to amassing 47million followers on her Instagram account.