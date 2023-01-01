Efforts afoot to find viable solution to issue of electricity bills: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says the government’s Finance and Power teams are working round the clock to find out a viable and durable solution of electricity bills issue.

In an exclusive interview with a private TV channel, he said in this regard the execution plan for proper implementation of energy conservation will be revealed soon.

The caretaker Prime Minister said efforts are also afoot to improve the economic and social net of the country which would be beneficial for our middle and underprivileged class.

Categorically refuting the impression to prolong his stay as the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said he will never violate the law of the land.

Highlighting the importance of independent judiciary in a state, he said the government will fully enforce the decision of higher judiciary regarding the conduct of election and will also assist the Election Commission in this regard.

Clarifying the government’s upfront policy against terrorism, the caretaker Prime Minister said the state has both the tools to deal with banned organizations.

Regarding restoration of relations with India, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the relations cannot become normal with India without resolving the core issue of Kashmir.

He said Kashmir is an unresolved issue and the UN Security Council resolutions on plebiscite should be implemented.