Eight killed, four wounded as rocket launcher’s mortar explodes in Kandhkot

KANDHKOT : As many as eight people including children and a woman lost their lives as a live mortar of a rocket launcher exploded in Kandhkot area of Sindh.

Police said the mortar of rocket launcher exploded in the katcha area of Kandhkot which killed eight people including children and a woman.

The bodies have been shifted to the nearby hospital. According to reports, the tragic incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Ghora Ghat police station.

The police said that a family was breaking the abandoned mortar of the rocket launcher which they found from an unknown place.

The family wanted to sell the mortar in the local market after breaking it into pieces.

More than four people also got injured in the incident and they are in a critical condition, said the rescue officials. A sense of fear and panic prevailed in the area after the explosion.

The Kandhkot Police and Rangers also reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the provincial inspector general on “how a rocket launcher reached the Zangi Subzwai Goth”.

