Elahi to seek vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has announced that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would seek a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the PTI leader announced that CM Pervaiz Elahi would seek a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly, noting that they have support of almost 187 members.

“Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is ready to dissolve the Punjab Assembly,” Fawad Chaudhry claimed, adding that they were ready to contest election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Lambasting the federal government over ‘failed economic policies’, he pointed out that the country was witnessing growth by 6 percent during PTI’s tenure. “The incumbent government has destroyed the economy”, he said, adding that they have disappointed the people of Pakistan.

Expressing concern over the rising terrorist activities in Pakistan, Fawad said that the militants have attack the federal capital of the country. “Instability is increasing in Afghanistan, which will directly affect our country,” he noted, claimed that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has damaged country’s foreign policy.

He reiterated that only solution to country’s political and economic crises was ‘immediate and transparent elections’.

He also demanded with National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to accept the resignations of his party’s lawmakers.

“At first, they [the government] challenged us to dissolve the assembly, but when we did it, they are running away and making every effort to stop the dissolution,” he said, claiming that the government was afraid of elections.

A day earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) restored Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the CM Pervaiz Elahi for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The political crisis in Punjab intensified after the Centre and the province came face-to-face over the no-trust voting against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, PA speaker and deputy speaker.

The crisis deepened after the governor and PA speaker rejected each other’s rulings regarding the no-trust voting and summoning of a special session for vote of confidence today.

PML-N and PPP had submitted no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat. (NNI)