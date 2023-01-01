Elahi’s wife appeals to SC for his release

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): The wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf President and former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Pakistan challenging the decision of the Lahore High Court regarding his arrest.

According to sources, in her application, she not only sought the immediate release of Parvez Elahi but also requested preventative measures against any potential future arrests. The Lahore High Court had previously disposed of Pervez Elahi’s application, citing ineffectiveness, which has prompted this appeal to the highest judicial authority in the country.

The petitioner Qaisra Elahi demanded the apex court to issue orders orders to halt any potential future arrests of Pervez Elahi, even in unknown cases. Additionally, her plea calls for orders to produce Pervez Elahi before the court. A few days ago, Pervez Elahi was re-arrested despite earlier orders for his release. The Lahore High Court’s failure to examine the circumstances surrounding his arrest has added to the legal intrigue.