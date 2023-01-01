Body focuses on efforts to improve business

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) resumed the proceedings of the 5th Apex Committee meeting on Saturday here, focusing on efforts to improve business and investment climate in the country.

The second session was arranged to seek input from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Information Technology & Telecommunications, National Food Security & Research, and Water Resources for improving the business and investment climate in the Country. The meeting was chaired by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers and high-level government officials. Ministries presented comprehensive plans, covering milestones, timelines and solutions to overcome major challenges.

The committee unanimously decided to take all decisions in the larger interest of the Country and deal with the menace of smuggling, hoarding and market manipulations with iron hands through an elaborate enforcement mechanism. The Prime Minister directed the ministries to optimally utilize the short interim period for a positive contribution while also initiating medium and long-term policy interventions. Chief of Army Staff pledged unwavering support of Pakistan Army to backstop the government’s efforts for economic revival of the country.

Notables from Balochistan call on Caretaker PM: A delegation of notables from Balochistan province led by Haji Aziz Hasni, on Saturday, called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- Haq Kakar. The delegation congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed their good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.