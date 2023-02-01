Electricity prices set to surge by Rs3.53 per unit

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In a concerning development, sources disclosed preparation to increase electricity prices were underway, potentially burdening consumers already grappling with inflation.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has formally requested this hike for the monthly fuel cost adjustment from October 2023, with NEPRA scheduled to review the application on November 29.

If approved, the increase could impose a substantial Rs40 billion burden on the consumers.

The looming surge in electricity costs adds to the challenges faced by the public, prompting concerns about its impact on household already strained by economic pressures.

Courtesy: (Dunya News)