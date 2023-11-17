Court indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Ch in May 9 cases

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court judge Abhar Gul Khan Tuesday indicted three PTI leaders, namely Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Rubina Jameel, in connection with the May 9 cases.

The court indicted the former health minister Yasmin Rashid, along with party’s senior leader Ejaz Chaudhry and Rubina Jameel, but the defendants denied involvement in health-related crimes.

The court summoned witnesses to testify on December 16 and adjourned further proceedings until the next date of hearing. Notably, the accused face two cases registered at the Sarwar Road police station in Lahore.

Courtesy: (Dunya News)