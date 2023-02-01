ICC decides to introduce ‘stop clock’ rule in ODI, T20I cricket

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: The Chief Executives’ Committed (CEC) of the International Cricket Council has agreed to introduce a stop clock on a trial basis in men’s ODI and T20I cricket from December 2023 to April 2024.

The clock will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs, the cricket council in a press release.

“If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a 5-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings,” it said.