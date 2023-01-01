Embassy of China organises series of activities to celebrate Chinese New Year 2023

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has launched a series of activities to grandly celebrate the ‘2023 Happy Chinese New Year’ here on Sunday.

Chinese New Year also known as ‘Spring Festival’ is the most important festival of the year for the Chinese nation, said a news release of the Embassy.

“It is a time reserved for families. It is an important opportunity for families and friends to get together and celebrate the new year. Often, family members and relatives travel from all over the country to come together for the special event”, it added.

The Chinese people strive to make this event as special as possible, often spending hours preparing food and decorations for the events of the festival.

In order to celebrate the ‘2023 Happy Chinese New Year’, the China Cultural Center in Pakistan worked with the Shanghai Municipality this year to promote the cultural and tourism resources of Shanghai in Pakistan. A wide range of exciting events, such as cultural performances, exhibits, tourism promotion documentaries, and more, were included. China Cultural Center in Pakistan launched the musical concert “Our Common Homeland” by the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra online, and in the coming days, “Happy Chinese New Year – Pujiang Arts Collection” Online Performances & Exhibitions by the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival and more similar activities will be launched on various social media platforms run by China Cultural Center in Pakistan as well as the Cultural Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan. The Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan organized a cake-cutting to kick off the upcoming celebration.

Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and concurrently Director of China Cultural Center in Pakistan said that Happy Chinese New Year, an annual brand activity held to celebrate Spring Festival under the guidance of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has taken off in recent years and is increasingly becoming an important platform for China to share Chinese culture and concepts with shared future with people from all over the world.

Friends from Pakistan can visit our social media platforms including Facebook and Wechat to witness the festive celebration of 2023 Happy Chinese New Year.