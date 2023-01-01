Erin Holland wins netizens’ heart with her desi look

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter Erin Holland won netizens’ hearts with her desi look.

Her pictures in a desi outfit during a PSL match is going viral on social media.

“Back to eastern for tonight’s final match. Wearing @beyondeast_pk love this colour!! #BeyondEast,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Currently, Erin Holland is hosting the PSL 8 matches as a sports presenter, and she is continuously winning internet with her outstanding presentation skills.

She also shared a video of herself from Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

“Hello Lahore… it’s so nice to be back ????????,” she captioned the video.