EST posted in educational institutions across country, including federal capital

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad, managed by Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad and Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantonment Directorate, have demanded Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to upgrade to grade 16.

The Elementary School Teachers (EST) of educational institutions run by the FDE and FGEI Cantonment Directorate across the country have demanded that they be upgraded from Grade 14 to Grade 16.

The EST teachers of Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad and Federal Government Educational Institutions, Canton Garrison Directorate, Rawalpindi said that the government has deprived them even under the special dispensation given by the Prime Minister to the employees of grades 1 to 15. Grade 16 should have been given while they are being given grade 15.

They said that they have not been promoted for many years, so they should be promoted and given upgradation to grade 16. The teachers say that along with the upgradation in grade 16, EST teachers should be given three to five additional annual increments and this facility should also be given to all TGT and SST teachers.

The teachers say that the Federal Government Educational The formula created by Directorate of Institutions for the promotion and induction of EST teachers is 25% teacher promotion and 75% recruitment of new teachers which is unfair. They said that thousands of teachers have been waiting for promotion for the past 16 years, while the department continues to recruit new teachers every year. According to the teachers, the FGEI directorate has not promoted EST teachers since 2007, while hundreds of new teachers have been recruited until 2022. In this way, thousands of teachers are deprived of their basic rights.

Malik Gulzar Ahmed, Arif Abbasi, Osama Mumtaz Qureshi and others said that inflation in the country has increased so much that they cannot live on their current salaries, so the government should give them their basic rights.

Demanded to take immediate notice of injustice and oppression.

The teachers said that teachers are called the architects of the nation, but it is this class that lives the most backward and poor lives in the society. They has appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to announce a special package for teachers’ promotion and salaries. (NNI)