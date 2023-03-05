EU Special Envoy urges Afghan interim govt to reopen girl’s school

KABUL (Khaama Press): The special envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan met with the acting prime minister’s political deputy of the de facto government, calling for reopening of girls’ schools.

Thomas Nicholson, EU special representative for Afghanistan, accompanied by Raffaella Lodice, the EU Charge d’ Affairs and acting head of delegation, said the political deputy prime minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir: “Afghan boys and girls want education, and we support both of them; I wish that the gates of education will be opened for boys and girls.”

The de facto authorities banned girls’ education beyond sixth grade since they took control of Power in Afghanistan, which faced an intense backlash from international organizations, European Union, and Islamic countries.

Many organizations, including European Union Mission in Afghanistan, have called on the Taliban to immediately reverse the decree ban on women’s education and work.

Meanwhile, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the political deputy of the acting Prime Minister’s office, asked the EU special envoy to recognize the Interim regime of Afghanistan.

He continued by saying that the world should recognize the interim government since they have met all requirements for recognition.