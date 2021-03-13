Ex-skipper Misbah coaches local coaches in dealing with PCB

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq has said satirically that the native cricket coaches should not show interest in national team coaching as they have no value in the eyes of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials.

Talking to the private channel exclusively, Misbah said that our people and media start criticizing the native coaches and do not let them go. “I have worked with many foreign coaches, and in light of his experience, any coach can improve Pakistan’s cricket, he said, adding that if one has passion, he can make a big difference with full-time work.

Taking a jibe at the PCB’s decision for hiring foreign coaches, he said considering Mickey Arthur for another role at Pakistan Cricket is a slap on our cricket system for being unable to find a high-profile, full-time coach within the country.

He reiterated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should prefer a local coach over a foreign for the national cricket team.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah Ul-Haq said that there was a ‘visible’ campaign to weaken the current skipper Babar Azam. “The people sitting outside with some designs are putting pressure on Babar but Babar has silenced them with his performance, Misbah added.

He said that the recent performance of the skipper has expressed that he does not consider captaincy a burden. He further clarified that four years have been invested in Babar Azam and now that he has improved in his individual performance as well as his leadership skills.

He reiterated to experts not to put pressure on him for any other reason, the whole team will be disturbed.