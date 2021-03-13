Siraj hopeful of talks between PDM and PTI leadership

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the solution to all the problems is holding general elections on the same day. He was addressing an Iftar dinner arranged by the JI Youth wing in Maidan as chief guest and later talking to local journalists here. The JI chief said that instead of being neutral, the judiciary, the election commission and the parliament had become parties.

The gathering was also addressed by the JI district chief and former MPA Izazul Mulk Afkari, district president of JI Youth Ateequr Rehman and others. “Whenever the politicians clashed with each other, it has resulted in martial law”, Siraj said, adding the national leadership did not adopt a clear plan of action regarding the elections. He said that without election reforms and proper planning the result would not be different from the past. The JI chief said that his party had decided to start efforts to bring both the PDM and PTI leadership to the negotiating table to sort out a joint stretegy to overcome the current political and economic crises.

“The Supreme Court and the Election Commission have decided to become a party instead of remaining neutral, which is not a good omen in any case”, Siraj said. About the country situation he said that about 11 million Pakistanis were currently living below the poverty line while 85% were forced to drink contaminated water. Every fifth Pakistani suffers from depression while every eleventh person suffers from physical disability, he said.

“Despite being citizens of an agricultural country, the people are running behind the flour truck during this Holy month of Ramazan to get it free”, he said adding that twenty people had lost their lives while getting free flour. The JI chief said that the task of the caretaker government was to monitor and hold fresh elections but instead of fulfilling its responsibilities, it was dreaming of staying in the government for the next three years. He said the JI was the last ray of hope for the nation and it would come to power and provide interest-free loans to the youth which constituted 62% of the country’s population.