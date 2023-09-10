Exhibition showcasing small companies helping IDPs

HERAT (TOLOnews): An exhibition in Herat backed by an organization called Cordaid International was held to promote small companies that provide work for internally displaced persons.

Forty officials of small companies in Herat have received business training from the institute in order to develop their business.

“The main goal of the project is to create employment and provide work opportunities for the internally displaced youth,” said Zalmai Esar, a local official of Cordaid.

People who have been trained in the program said it is beneficial for the scope of their business.

“Our way of doing business was going on in a traditional way, but by learning new lessons, we can conduct our business in a modern way. It was very effective for women and there were great elements that we benefited from,” said Lena Rawofi, an official of a small company.

“It has really positive effects and we can make progress and good activities through the project,” said Safiullah Ziae, a trader.

Hundreds of displaced people are reportedly employed in these small production companies.

Meanwhile, business training helps the managers of these companies to progress in their work and to hire more employees.

“We see a number of women who have been supported and have progressed and even reached the point where they export to neighboring countries,” said Behnaz Saljoqi, head of Women’s Commerce and Industry for the western region.

“In competitive conditions, it is very valuable and useful to implement such programs for the presence of people who are engaged in business,” said Hamedullah Khadem, head of the Chamber of Industry and Mines in Herat.