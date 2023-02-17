F-9 rape case: Victim’s counsel demands inquiry

ISLAMABAD (Agencies):A day after Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police claimed that two youngsters killed during a police ‘encounter’ at D-12 Sector police picket were involved in the F-9 park rape incident Human Right activists have termed the suspects were killed in fake encounter.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday Advocate Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir who is also counsel for the rape victims and rights activist Dr Farzana Bari demanded an inquiry into the suspects’ killing.

Imaan, alleged that the two suspects were gunned down by Islamabad police in a “fake encounter”, terming the incident to be an “extrajudicial killing”. The brazen attack in a park in the capital shocked the nation and renewed questions over the safety of women in the country. On Thursday, however, Islamabad police claimed that two youngsters killed during a police ‘encounter’ at D-12 police picket were involved in the rape incident. Police also said that both the suspects were wanted for other crimes while one of the suspects was an absconder in a murder case.

Imaan informed the media persons that her client had identified the suspects on February 15 (Wednesday). She said that police had called the victim at around 4:30pm on Wednesday to the Crime Investigation Agency’s (CIA) police station in I-9 to identify the suspects. Mazari-Hazir added that the victim had identified the suspects before her lawyers reached the police station at 4:55pm. “I can say with 100 percent surety that the two suspects who were arrested were in police custody on Feb 15 in the CIA’s police station in I-9,” the counsel added.

Meanwhile, Bari expressed shock at the way the victim’s identity was revealed. She further alleged that the victim’s medical tests were not properly conducted. “I was raising these issues with the police but they stopped calling me after two meetings.”