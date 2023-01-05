Faez Isa to succeed CJP Bandial as 14 judges set to retire in 2023

ISLAMABAD (NNI): One judge of the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court (LHC) each and 12 district and sessions judges from the district courts of the country are going to retire this year.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial will retire on September 16, 2023 after attaining the age of 65 years. Following his retirement, Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take over as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on September 17, 2023.

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid of Lahore High Court (LHC) will retire on July 31, 2023 after attaining the age of 62 years.

Lahore Labour Court Judge Tahir Nawaz Khan will retire on March 9, 2023 on attaining the age of 60 years. Sessions Judge Muhammad Masroor Khan, who had been made OSD, will retire on March 20, 2023.

Sessions Judge Akhtar Chughtai will retire on March 26, 2023. Sessions Judge Ashfaq Ahmad Rana, who had been OSD, will retire on April 3, 2023.

Sessions Judge Muhammad Azam will retire on April 9, Sessions Judge Khadim Hussain on April 14, Sessions Judge Abdul Haq on May 24, DG District Judiciary Lahore High Court Amir Muhammad Khan on May 31, Sessions Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar on July 4, Sessions Judge Pervaiz Akhtar on July 31, District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Younis Aziz on August 31, and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iram Ayaz will retire on October 16.