Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N

F.P. Report

JHANG: In a blow to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), their senior leader Faisal Saleh Hayat Wednesday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) ranks in the wake of the upcoming polls slated for February 8, 2024.

Speaking to the media in Jhang, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif termed Hayat’s inclusion, along with his associates, as a major boost for the party in the city, media reported. The development comes as rumours had been circulating pertaining to the now-former PPP leader’s prospects of bidding farewell to the Bilawal Bhutto-led party.

The rumours further gained strength after no PPP flags were raised as the former federal minister filed his nomination papers for NA-108 and PP-125 for upcoming elections on Friday. Hayat has previously been elected to the National Assembly in 1988, 1990, and 1993, on the PPP ticket. Whereas, he contested the 2008 elections on the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) ticket.

He has also served in the executive in multiple capacities including Federal Minister for Commerce (1988-1990) Federal Minister for Interior (2002-2004), Kashmir Affairs (2004-2007), and Federal Minister Housing & Works (20011-12). The veteran politician is also the founding member of the PPP-Patriot group — and was elected to the upper house of the parliament on its ticket in 2002.

Political parties have ramped up their electioneering efforts ever since the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the poll date earlier this month. The top electoral body has received a total of 28,626 nomination papers from prospective candidates across the country aiming to contest upcoming polls.

The scrutinisation process of the nomination papers will culminate on December 30 (Saturday) which will be followed by the issuance of the list of candidates on January 11, with candidates having the option to withdraw until January 12 i.e., before the ECP allots electoral symbol on January 13. The PML-N, ever since the return of their supremo Nawaz Sharif, has successfully wooed dozens of electables from various parts of the country to solidify its position ahead of the polls.