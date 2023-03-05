Faiz Hameed, Saqib Nisar still lobbying for Imran Khan: Maulana Fazl

LAHORE (INP): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has alleged that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed and former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar were still lobbying for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, urging institution to take notice of the matter.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief claimed that ideological divisions were being witnessed within the institutions for the first time in history, adding that such things happen when ‘some outsiders’ were calling the shots.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged the institutions to take notice of Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed and former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar’s involvement, saying that they were still lobbying for PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He also regretted that the country’s situation has worsened due to the policies of last three-year, alleging that whichever country starts helping, Imran Khan becomes an obstacle in its way.

The PDM president also questioned holding of general elections amid ‘rising terrorism’ in the country. “We have always respected the judiciary and abide by the Constitution and law,” he said, adding that they also respect the judiciary’s decision to hold elections within 90 days. However, he said, they must look at the country’s current situation.

He further said that the census is also underway in the country and they believe the elections should be held after the census.

He also pointed out terror activities in the country, saying that several attacks were orchestrated on police stations and security forces. “There are areas where many politicians cannot visit,” he said, adding that in such a situation election cannot be held.