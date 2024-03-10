Family planning and reproductive health service top priority: Liaqat

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Malik Liaqat Ali, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Population Welfare Department, emphasized the importance of providing access to family planning and reproductive health services as a top priority for the provincial government.

The rapid increase in the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised concerns, leading to significant changes in the province’s demographic landscape. It is crucial for the youth to be well-informed about family planning to prevent further population growth.

He stated the correlation between population growth and socioeconomic development is widely recognized. Countries in close proximity to us, as well as other Muslim nations, have made significant progress by investing in family planning and reproductive health services.

He said unfortunately, our progress in these areas does not measure up to that of our neighbors. As a result, we are falling behind in various development indicators. Failure to address this issue will lead to further population growth in the future, posing significant challenges for both families and the government.

He said the overcrowding of cities and the negative impact on the health of mothers and children are just some of the consequences of unchecked population growth.

The provincial government is fully committed to addressing these challenges by prioritizing family planning and reproductive health. Although there are obstacles ahead, the government is dedicated to working in partnership with relevant departments and non-governmental organizations to achieve the goal of sustainable population growth for the overall development and prosperity of the province.

Malik Liaquat Ali affirmed the government’s determination to serve the people to the best of their ability, ensuring that the rights of the people are respected and any form of abuse will not be tolerated. Additionally, a zero-tolerance policy for corruption will be strictly enforced in government offices.