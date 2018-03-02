Famous Pakistani actress Aisha Khan announces to quit media industry

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Renowned actress, Aisha Khan has announced to quit the media industry, without giving any reason behind her decision.

She announced to her decision of quitting the media industry on social media sites. In a message posted on her Facebook and on Twitter, She thanked her colleagues and people outside the work industry for their support during her career and announced to enter in the new phase of life.

Aisha was not seen in any new project since 2016 and apologize her fans for not giving them any performance in these times.

Aisha has worked in a number of television dramas, including Mann Mayal, Mehndi and Parsa. She has also appeared on the silver screen including Waar and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.

