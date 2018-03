Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Deputy Spokesman of Afghan Interior ministry, Nusrat Rahimi has confirmed at least four civilians were injured in an explosion occurred in Kabul City in early hours of Friday morning.

He added that the target of the explosion was a foreign convoy which was passing through the Qabel Bai area in Kabul’s PD9.

He confirmed the four injured however, the eyewitnesses said one civilian was killed in the incident.

Advertisements