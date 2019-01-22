Farah Khan to introduce Manushi Chillar in movies

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar won hearts when she was crowned two years back. The beauty queen has been turning heads wherever she goes.

Manushi has attended several events in the past year and a half and she has been complimented for her sparkling smile and picture perfect features.

Though Manushi has claimed that she wouldn’t be interested in joining Bollywood, seems like there will be some change in plans. We hear that none other than Farah Khan is going to launch her.

Farah has previously directed Deepika Padukone in her debut film, Om Shanti Om. But, when a source close to the director was approached to confirm the news, they said, “They had met…rest all is speculation.” Well, there is no smoke without fire we say. However, we hope there is an official statement out soon.