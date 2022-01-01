Fawad claims of having required numbers for vote of confidence

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday they had requisite numbers for the vote of confidence. He told media in Zaman Park that assemblies would dissolve at any cost because they had 187 members for confidence vote – required numbers are 186.

Mr Fawad added that the session for discussinf resignations in the National Assembly would be held on Wednesday. Fawad Chaudhry has said that the assemblies will be dissolved at all costs. He said that a meeting of the parliamentary party will be summoned soon. “Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi enjoys the support of the required numbers for the vote of confidence,” he added.

He said that 186 members are needed to win the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly, but they have the support of 187 members.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the PTI has summoned a session to tender resignations in the National Assembly. (NNI)