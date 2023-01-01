Fawad sent on two-day physical remand

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Saturday accepted the police’s request for an extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry in sedition case. The court announced the verdict reserved on the petition filed by the police seeking an extension in the physical remand, while Fawad Chaudhry had filed a plea seeking his discharge from the case.

The PTI leader, who is facing sedition charges for ‘threatening’ the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), was brought to court today on directives issued by Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan.

The district and sessions court judge had asked police to produce PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry before the court by 12:30pm as it took up a plea filed by Islamabad police challenging Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja’s decision on extension in physical remand. Separately, another case seeking post-arrest bail of Fawad is also underway at a local court in Islamabad.

In his statement before the court, Chaudhry said he was not retracting his remarks. “I stood by my statement and would not backtrack on it.” During the course of the proceeding, Fawad’s lawyer Babar Awan informed the court his client was being deprived of his fundamental right to meet his family and legal team. He pleaded with the court to allow his client to meet his family.

At this, Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan accepted Fawad’s plea and allowed him to meet his family. The Islamabad sessions court Friday rejected police request for physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to using ‘threatening language’ against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members. At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor pleaded for an extension in physical remand as interrogation in the case is yet to be completed. Fawad’s lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry are also present in the court.

Islamabad police challenge ruling on Fawad’s physical remand: The capital police on Saturday filed a petition in a district and sessions court against a verdict of a judicial magistrate to reject a plea for extension in physical remand of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to threatening members of the electoral body and their families.

The police have pleaded the court to declare Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja’s ruling null and void. Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Mahmood has issued notices to the parties in the case. A day earlier, the judicial magistrate sent the former information minister to the Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand after turning down a police plea for extension in the physical remand.

The PTI bigwig was produced before the magistrate in handcuffs after his two-day remand ended on Friday in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary. During the hearing, the prosecutor pleaded the court to extend physical remand of the PTI leader as the investigation team needed more time to complete the probe. Reading out the content of the FIR, he said the former minister attempted to incite violence against ECP officials and their families.

He said voice-matching test of the suspect had been completed while there was a need to take him to Lahore for photogrammetric test. He also sought permission to search the house of Imran Khan’s aide to recover laptop and mobile phone. He said the role of the electoral body was crucial in the coming months due to elections but Mr Chaudhry was trying to put pressure on the ECP. However, Fawad Chaudhry’s lawyer Babar Awan expressed reservations over treatment meted out to his client, stating that the PTI leader was treated as a “terrorist”. He said the statement of Mr Chaudhry was reflection of public opinion against the ECP. He also requested the court to discharge his client’s name from the case.

